Orange Beach PD seeks public’s help regard suspected scammer

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department is looking for help from anyone who may have had contact with a suspected scammer or businesses which he is affiliated.

Police said Jason Ryan Quinnelly is affiliated with Quin-Co Inc., JRQ Services LLC, and Ace Metal Building and Components LLC, and has been linked to area scams.

Anyone who has had contact or business dealings with Quinnelly or any of these companies is asked to contact investigators with the Orange Beach Police Department at 251-981-1206.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.