Orange Beach PD seeks public’s help regard suspected scammer

Jason Ryan Quinnelly
Jason Ryan Quinnelly(Orange Beach Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department is looking for help from anyone who may have had contact with a suspected scammer or businesses which he is affiliated.

Police said Jason Ryan Quinnelly is affiliated with Quin-Co Inc., JRQ Services LLC, and Ace Metal Building and Components LLC, and has been linked to area scams.

Anyone who has had contact or business dealings with Quinnelly or any of these companies is asked to contact investigators with the Orange Beach Police Department at 251-981-1206.

---

