Sheriff’s office says deadly Mt. Vernon shooting a case of ‘justifiable homicide’

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MT. VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deadly shooting in Mt. Vernon was a case of justifiable homicide.

Investigators were called to Singleton Road early Sunday morning after getting a call about the shooting. Deputies said they learned it all started with a man aiming a gun at a woman. Another man then pulled his gun and fired, killing the man who was pointing at the woman.

The names of the people involved have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said a grand jury will determine if charges will be filed.

