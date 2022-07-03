Advertise With Us
Thousands gather for Taylor Hicks concert at Mary G. Montgomery High School

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands gathered at Mary G. Montgomery High School Saturday for the Taylor Hicks concert.

Folks waited for the chance to listen to the 2006 American Idol winner and other performers.

The event also featured food, games, an inflatable slide for the kids and other entertainment. Even SpongeBob SquarePants made an appearance, coming all the way from Bikini Bottom to enjoy the Fourth of July festivities as many people looked forward to the fireworks show after the concert.

If you missed Saturday’s concert, Hicks has two more dates set in Alabama: July 17 in Birmingham at Protective Stadium and Aug. 27 in Winfield at Pastime Theater.

