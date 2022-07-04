153 fired Austal workers file suit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Using Independence Day as a symbolic backdrop, a lawyer on Monday electronically filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of 53 former Austal workers challenging the company’s now-rescinded COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The suit, which accused Austal USA of violating the employees’ rights under the Civil Rights Act or the Americans with Disabilities Act, seeks damages for lost pay and punitive damages. Attorney Brian Dasinger suggested $1 million for each worker would be fair.

“We’ve decided to file on July 4th because our founders fought for independence against tyranny and declared independence on this day,” he said. “Our clients are fighting against a different kinds of tyranny, a tyranny against bodily autonomy.”

Dasinger said he represents seven additional former Austal employees who will be filing suit in Florida and Mississippi.

An Austal representative could not immediately be reached for comment on the holiday. But the company has maintained that it was complying with a federal mandate that defense contractors endure their workers were vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease. In a response to a complained filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Austal indicated it had granted 15 medical exemptions and 25 temporary medical exemptions.

The company terminated the rest, including 160 who submitted religious exemptions.

“Because these employees did not provide proof of vaccination as required by Austal in its efforts to comply with the federal mandate, the decision to separate them was based on a legitimate, non-discriminatory reason which the Charging Party cannot demonstrate was pretextual,” the company wrote in response to one of the EEOC complaints.

The EEOC ultimately issued letters allowing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit to pursue action in federal court.

