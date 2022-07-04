‘Bites and Frights Tour’ with Bienville Bites

Get ready to be spooked in the month of July. Chris Andrews with Bienville Bites joined Chelsey and Michael on Studio10 with details on their Bites and Frights tour. This is a haunted food tour that stops at haunted landmarks throughout Downtown Mobile as well as some of your favorite restaurants for spooky food and drinks. This tour takes place each Saturday in July from 3:30-7 p.m.

For more information visit their website.

