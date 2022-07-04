Chances for heavy rain and storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a wet pattern still in place for the next several days, including Independence Day Monday. Heavy rain and lightning will remain the biggest threats that we face from any showers that show up so when thunder roars, head indoors. Rain and storm coverage will decrease a bit for the second half of the week.

Expect rain coverage to be at 60% today and tomorrow, and decrease down to 40% Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the 89-92 degree range each day with mornings staying in the mid to upper 70s. In the Tropics, things are staying quiet for now.

---

