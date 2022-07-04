Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Inside look at recliners at Barrow Fine Furniture

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joe took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a closer look at some of their recliners. Tom with Barrow’s said taking an inside look at your furniture before you purchase it is an important step. For more information, watch the clip above or visit their website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipe: Caribbean Chicken Burger
Recipe: Caribbean Chicken Burger
‘Bites and Frights Tour’ with Bienville Bites
‘Bites and Frights Tour’ with Bienville Bites
Inside look at recliners at Barrow Fine Furniture
Inside look at recliners at Barrow Fine Furniture
‘Bites and Frights Tour’ with Bienville Bites
‘Bites and Frights Tour’ with Bienville Bites