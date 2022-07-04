Inside look at recliners at Barrow Fine Furniture

Joe took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a closer look at some of their recliners. Tom with Barrow’s said taking an inside look at your furniture before you purchase it is an important step. For more information, watch the clip above or visit their website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.