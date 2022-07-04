Recipe: Caribbean Chicken Burger

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds ground chicken

¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon lime zest (use a Microplane grater)

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried coriander

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1½ cups Italian bread crumbs

2 tablespoons milk

1 small onion, grated

2 large eggs

4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

8 hamburger buns

Thin dill pickle slices, enough to cover 6-8 burgers

Thinly sliced Rouses ham, enough to cover 6-8 burgers

Yellow mustard, to taste

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. In a medium mixing bowl combine the cilantro, chopped garlic, lime zest, oregano, parsley, coriander, cumin, granulated garlic and onion, salt, black pepper, brown sugar, paprika and cayenne pepper (if using), and mix thoroughly.

3. Then add the bread crumbs, milk, onion and eggs to the spice mixture, and mix thoroughly to combine.

4. Now add the ground chicken, and mix completely. Divide mixture into 8 equal portions, and shape the portions into patties.

5. In a large skillet warm olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.

6. Transfer browned patties to a 9″ x 13″ baking dish, and place baking dish in the preheated oven. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155ºF. 7. Serve burger patties on hamburger buns, and garnish each burger with pickles, ham and mustard…aaaaaaaaahhhhhh!

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

