Storms stay clear of holiday beachgoers in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County beaches are a big draw on holiday weekends. Thousands headed to the sands in Gulf Shores for the 4th of July and it was a big family holiday for visitors there.

The Brown family from Kentwood, LA has made a tradition of spending Independence Day in Gulf Shores. With rain clouds threatening early, they opted to stay near shelter until everyone arrived.

“We’re kind of keeping our eye to the sky and waiting for everything to pop off where it’s not raining and also, the rest of our family members. We’re waiting on them to come,” Brenda Brown explained.

Young and old hit the sand, and with calm conditions, the water was just as inviting. Light surf and yellow flag conditions greeted visitors. The sun stayed behind the clouds for much of the day, keeping the normal holiday crowds at bay.

Thousands hit the beach at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores on Independence Day (Hal Scheurich)

I’m surprised that it’s not really that busy,” said Lovey Phillips from Birmingham. There was room for us to put up our umbrella.”

Those who came had a good time and for many, the beach was just the beginning of a fun-filled day.

“Probably go to fireworks, later on tonight,” said Rylan Tucker from Gulf Shores.

“We’re going to The Wharf and we’re just going to watch the fireworks,” Phillips added.

The Wharf puts on its Sparks After Dark fireworks show every Monday during the summer at 8:45 p.m. There are plenty of other free shows around the county, including Gulf State Park Pier in Gulf Shores and the Fairhope Pier and Park. Both shows start at 9:00 p.m.

