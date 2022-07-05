The following information was provided by event organizers:

We are pleased to announce the 5th Annual MOB Music Festival will happen July 8th – 10th 2022. This event will be held at Cathedral Square, 300 Conti Street, Mobile, AL 36602. MOB Music Fest is a platform that is dedicated to celebrating local artist of all genres of music. MOB Music Fest will kick off the second weekend in July along with LODA Art Walk. This multicultural event will feature live bands, dance teams, indie artists, and local DJ’s.

This event is free to the public, family friendly and a fantastic opportunity to support our growing music community. Featuring top talent from the city of Mobile and Southeast Region, so let’s get ready to enjoy some live music, great food, and fun with this year’s line-up.

Friday July 08, 2022

Time: 5pm-10pm

Saturday July 09, 2022

Time: 5pm-10pm

Sunday July 10, 2022

Time: 3pm-8pm

MOB Music Fest and Alabama Hip Hop Week is powered by Opportunity4Entertainers & Performing Arts, MCHD, Project Thrive, City of Mobile,100 Black Men, GDC Distributing and a host of other sponsors.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.