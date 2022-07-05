Another stormy and gray day for our Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sultry, damp, and very steamy. Conditions will stay steady as we continue through our Tuesday. We will have a number of showers and storms bubbling up through the day. At times these showers will be heavy with lots of lightning. When rain isn’t falling, it will be overcast and damp. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

If you’re headed to the beach, please listen out for thunder. You don’t want to be caught on the sand in one of those storms. If you can avoid the storms, the rip current risks will be low, and the water temps will be pleasant.

We will have similar conditions Wednesday. Hot, humid, overcast at times, and a number of scattered storms.

Rain chances will be lower for Thursday and Friday, but there will still be a few showers and storms around.

The tropics have quieted down and there’s no risk of development this week.

Have a great day!

