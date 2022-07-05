The city of Fairhope celebrates Independence day with music and fireworks

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Fairhope celebrated Independence Day in style Monday with a concert from the Baldwin Pops and a firework show.

One couple traveled from New Orleans to see it all.

“We love Fairhope. They’re always really friendly and really open with us. We just love coming here,” Mike Badaux said.

And they weren’t the only ones. The hill that sits above the pier was filled with empty chairs as people claimed their spots for a perfect view.

“We got here early this morning and put our chairs out. And then just went off and enjoyed our day in Fairhope,” Badaux said.

For one couple, this is becoming a trend. And they have some advice for those coming out next year.

“Bring some beverages. Bring some snacks. We brought a little badminton set to play while we’re waiting,” April Singleton said

“Have a good time,” David Singleton said.

