The Color Purple on the Soufside Stage Production at Mobile Saenger Theatre

The Color Purple on the Soufside is a dramatic new version of The Classic “The Color Purple” written by Alice Walker! This version will have some of the songs and scenes you are familiar with from the movie and Broadway musical; but also it will feature new Choreography, Songs, scenes, comedy and more!!! This is The Color Purple with a Soufside TWIST!

Directed by Csj the Entertainer

Written by Alice Walker and Additional Scenes written and arranged by Csj the Entertainer

Starring:

Jessica Riley Craig as Miss Celie

Csj the Entertainer as Mista

Bryana Austin Rembert as Sofia

Deonte’ J. Evans as Harpo

Pisces Williams as Shug Avery

Tameka Bennett as Nettie

Shisheria Scott-Rankins as Squeak

Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/purplemob22. Purchase in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600) or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381. The historic Saenger Theatre building is not elevator equipped. (Additional fees, service charges and/or taxes may be added to ticket prices. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice.)

Ticket Prices: $35 ($45 day of show) & $60 VIP

VIP Ticket includes early entry + after show Meet & Greet with the cast! (Additional fees may apply.)

Presented by Company 28 Management & Productions

