Experts share tips on how to prep your home for hurricane season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the tropics heat up, it’s time to wrap up your hurricane preparations.

Experts say don’t wait until the Panhandle is in the path of a storm to mark things off your tropics’ checklist. Your tropical to-do list should include prepping your home.

You can do this by clearing your yard of debris, trimming trees, and installing hurricane shutters.

Experts say the most important way to prep your home is by getting your roof checked.

“Your roof is your home’s first line of defense when it comes to protecting it against the elements. Make sure you get a licensed roofer to come out and inspect your home and make sure that the roof is in tip-top shape. If there are any areas that need to be replaced you want to make sure that you have that addressed and if worst case you need a new roof, you want to make sure that’s installed to the fortified standard,” said Sarah Dillingham, Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

Don’t forget to have your emergency kits ready with items like food, water, medicine, and pet supplies.

