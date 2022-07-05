Fabulous fireworks in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown Mobile attracted tens of thousands as Independence Day celebrations kicked off at Cooper Riverside Park.

“I’m enjoying it, especially being first time here in Mobile, it’s completely different,” said Jeremy Trueblood, attendee. “I’m from Georgia, and we never have anything like this, so I’m enjoying it a lot.”

People trickled in, bringing lawn chairs and good attitude, ready for a fun night ahead.

“Everybody is able to come together with everything that’s going on, how everybody can come together and have a good time,” said Deven Jones. “I love it.”

When asked what the kids were most excited about, one answer rang loud and clear.

“The fireworks, it’s just so pretty, and it’s loud,” said 10-year-old Braxton Amison.

And a patriotic message to those who fight for our freedom.

“Thank you for serving our country and fighting in the military for us,” said Amison.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.