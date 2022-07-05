Gas prices continue to drop around the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although gas prices are still high, they are dropping which isn’t typically the case around the Fourth of July holiday.

It is due to several factors including fears of a decline in the global economy which caused oil prices to fall according to industry analysts.

The oil prices are starting to rise again so gas prices could go back up soon.

This time of year, prices normally go up, but statewide they’re down about nine cents from a week ago.

AAA of Alabama says prices could go down even more over the next few weeks.

“We could see it drop maybe a little bit more which is unusual during the Fourth of July holiday week but it’s a possibility that it could drop a little bit more over the next few weeks, but beyond that it’s just really hard to say right now,” Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama said.

The relief at the pump may not last that long. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy says we could see little bouts of relief here and there this summer, but we may not be done with the fireworks just yet.

The national average for a gallon of regular is $4.80 according to AAA. The average in Alabama is $4.40.

