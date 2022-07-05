Advertise With Us
Heavy law enforcement presence in Belle Fontaine community

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence this morning in the area of Clearview Drive and Baptiste Road North.

That’s near Dauphin Island Parkway in the Belle Fontaine community.

We are still working to get more information about why officers have this area blocked off. We have calls into the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

As soon as we get an update from authorities we’ll let you know both on air and online. For now, it’s recommended you avoid the area.

---

