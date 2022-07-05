Man arrested after shootout with bounty hunters, Mobile police say

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said he was involved in a shootout with bounty hunters.

Officers said it happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Clearview Drive in the Belle Fountaine community.

The bounty hunters said they returned fire when the man started shooting at them. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police said the man then barricaded himself inside the home. Mobile Police SWAT was called to the scene and able to get the man out of the house and into custody. Investigators said the man was high on drugs so he was taken to the hospital for 24 hours of observation. He is facing a reckless endangerment charge.

His name has not been released.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.