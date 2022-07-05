Advertise With Us
Man arrested after shootout with bounty hunters, Mobile police say

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said he was involved in a shootout with bounty hunters.

Officers said it happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Clearview Drive in the Belle Fountaine community.

The bounty hunters said they returned fire when the man started shooting at them. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police said the man then barricaded himself inside the home. Mobile Police SWAT was called to the scene and able to get the man out of the house and into custody. Investigators said the man was high on drugs so he was taken to the hospital for 24 hours of observation. He is facing a reckless endangerment charge.

His name has not been released.

