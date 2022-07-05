MCHD recommends that a mask be worn in public indoor spaces

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department recommends masking indoors due to high COVID-19 transmission along the Gulf Coast.

Below is a press release from the Mobile County Health Department:

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Our COVID-19 community level is now in the high-risk category for transmission. Much of lower Alabama, Mississippi coast, and Florida are in the high-risk category for transmission.

It is recommended that a mask be worn in public indoor spaces, maintain social distancing, get tested if you have symptoms, and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

The Mobile County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccines for ages 6 months and up. You can find our locations for getting the vaccines and how to make an appointment for testing by visiting www.MCHDcares.com.

It is safer to be vaccinated than getting the illness. Don’t forget handwashing, social distancing, and cough/sneeze etiquette. Your actions may prevent illness in yourself and someone you care about.

Kevin Philip Michaels, MD, MPH, FACOEM

Health Officer, Mobile County Health Department

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.