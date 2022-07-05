Advertise With Us
Orange Beach PD finds no shooter after social media post

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department checked things out late Monday night after a social media posting indicated an active shooter, but no evidence of an actual shooter was found.

The OBPD released the following:

“On 4 July 2022 at approximately 2230 hrs, Orange Beach Police received multiple phone calls in reference to a Facebook posting about an active shooter at Phoenix On the Bay. Orange Beach Police and other local law enforcement responded and began a search of both Phoenix on the Bay I and II. Both buildings were secured with no indication of an active shooter.”

---

