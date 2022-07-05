Prichard water system has solution for plant staffing crisis, chairman says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A staffing shortage at the sewage treatment plant that a water board member had warned could shut down the utility has been solved, its chairman said Tuesday.

Several weeks ago, a sewer plant operator left for a higher-paying job. Then last week, operations manager Michael McClantoc left his post because of a health issue, and another plant operator also left.

That left the Prichard water system without a certified plant operator, which board member John Johnson Jr. said during a meeting on Wednesday could lead to the shutdown.

“We are currently two days away from closing due to the negligent, selfish behavior of our chairman,” he said.

But Russell Heidelburg, the chairman of Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board, told FOX10 News on Tuesday that the system was preparing to hire a new operations manager with 35 years of experience to replace McClantoc. In addition, he said, the utility has offered a position to a grade 4 plant operator.

Both just need to clear the Mobile County Personnel Board, Heidelburg said.

“Then we’ll be good,” he said.

In addition, board attorney Jay Ross told FOX10 News that one of the operators who left the system has expressed interest in returning.

In the meantime, Heidelburg said, the sewage treatment plan has been operating normally.

“They have the same workers they had before the operators left,” he said.

Added Ross: “They’re not just going to turn off the flow of the sewers or water,” he said.

While not having certified operators to supervise the plant did not jeopardize immediate operations, it did risk triggering sanctions from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Heidelburg said the board had considered hiring a company to provide those services, but he added that he believes that is unnecessary now.

