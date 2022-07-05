Recipe: Homestyle Mac & Cheese

JJ from Barnyard Buffet says Barnyard’s Homestyle Mac & Cheese is a classic recipe that anybody can learn.

INGREDIENTS:

2 lbs. Elbow Macaroni

3/1 lb. bags of Shredded Cheese

2 sticks of Unsalted Butter

4 cups of Whole Milk

All-Purpose Flour

Kosher Salt

Ground White Pepper

STEPS:

Preheat oven to 350. Boil 6 quarts of water in an 8 quart stock pot with ¼ cup of kosher salt.

Once the water is at a rolling boil, add 2 lbs. of elbow macaroni. Stir every 30 seconds until the water starts boiling again. Once it boils again, set a timer for 8 minutes.

Meanwhile slice up 2 sticks of butter into slivers and add to large mixing bowl. Add 1.5 lbs of shredded cheese also.

After 8 minute timer, turn off the heat and strain the macaroni. As soon as it stops dripping, pour the steaming hot macaroni into your mixing bowl.

Stir this mixture evenly until the butter is melted. Set a 10 minute timer to allow everything to set.

After 10 minutes, add 6 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons of kosher salt, and ¾ teaspoon of ground white pepper. Add 4 cups of whole milk. Mix completely.

Spray a large 10 x 14 casserole dish and add the contents of your mixing bowl to it. Flatten the noodles so they’re even and coat liberally with shredded cheese.

Cover with film wrap first, and then cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Serve.

TIP: Don’t put butter or oil in your macaroni water to prevent noodles from sticking. This will prevent your cheese sauce from sticking to your noodles. Instead, keep a constant stir on your pasta.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Barnyard Buffett

1020 Hwy 43 S

Saraland, AL 36571

Monday-Friday 11-8:30

Saturday 8-8:30

Sunday 8-8

Barnyardbuffetsaraland.com

“#1 Buffet in Alabama”

Open breakfast, lunch, & dinner.

Carryout plates sold by-the-pound.

$1 discount for Senior Citizens

CHEF BIO:

Chef JJ Nelson has been in the food industry for 12 years. He took over Barnyard 6 years ago from his mother, Nancy, who founded it. He is married with 2 small boys aged 5 and 4 months.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.