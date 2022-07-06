ALDOT uses signs, lights and alarms to warn truckers – yet, some still get stuck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnel wreck that snarled traffic Wednesday morning was hardly the first time a trucker tried to squeeze through the tight fit.

In fact, it was the fourth time since the start of the year that a truck has gotten stuck.

The latest incident involved a box truck heading east on Government Street at about 6 a.m. The driver tried to slide through the Bankhead Tunnel.

It wasn’t even close, splitting the vehicle in half and shutting the tunnel down for 4½ hours during rush hour while workers cleared the wreckage and an inspector made sure there was no damage to the structure.

Mobile police said they did not ticket the driver. James Gordon, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said the agency will go after drivers’ insurance to pay for any damage.

For commuters, this has an eerie feel of familiarity. Recent Bankhead incidents include:

A big rental truck got stuck in the tunnel at the end of January.

Two days later, a semi-trailer truck got stuck

At the end of May, a Ryder truck scraped its way through

It is not for a lack of warning, Gordon said.

“Bottom line is it’s up to the driver,” he said. “It’s his or her responsibility to know the clearance of their truck, the height of their truck and, you know, there’s plenty of signage ahead of time. … This tunnel has been there since 1938. So it was here first, and people have to be responsible for their actions.”

It’s not just signs.

“Once they reach a certain point, alarms go off, lights start to flash, signs start to show that you’ve made a mistake here,” he said. “And there’s also up ahead, there’s some metal barriers that can hit the truck or vehicle letting you know that that’s happening, as well.”

Those alarms can be heard from a control room in Mobile, where ALDOT workers can view 96 screens at one time showing area traffic.

“Every time this happens, they try to find maybe a better way to let people know,” he said.

That includes a painted “NO TRUCKS” warning that ALDOT put on Government Street just in the last couple of weeks. But there is only so much that signs and warning lights can do. Gordon said drivers often get distracted by navigation apps.

“A lot of these drivers will tell police that, you know, ‘Google Maps or the app that I’m using is what got me here,’ and they were following that.,” he said.

Gordon said ALDOT has tried to get mapping apps to alert truckers to tunnel restrictions

“And they want to work with us, but it’s trying to find how to make that happen because still, the app doesn’t know what type of vehicle the driver is driving.

