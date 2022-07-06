Bankhead Tunnel closed after accident involving 18-wheeler

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnnel in downtown Mobile is closed in both directions this morning following a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler.

The end of the trailer split and broke off when the rig struck the tunnel entrance at the west side.

Mobile Fire-Rescue posted: “There is no foreseeable timeframe for when the scene will be cleared and the tunnel re-opened.”

The end of an 18-wheeler's trailer broke off when the rig's driver attempted to enter the west end of the Bankhead Tunnel. (Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

