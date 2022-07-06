Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Bankhead Tunnel closed after accident involving 18-wheeler

The Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile is closed in both directions this morning following a...
The Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile is closed in both directions this morning following a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bankhead Tunnnel in downtown Mobile is closed in both directions this morning following a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler.

The end of the trailer split and broke off when the rig struck the tunnel entrance at the west side.

Mobile Fire-Rescue posted: “There is no foreseeable timeframe for when the scene will be cleared and the tunnel re-opened.”

The end of an 18-wheeler's trailer broke off when the rig's driver attempted to enter the west...
The end of an 18-wheeler's trailer broke off when the rig's driver attempted to enter the west end of the Bankhead Tunnel.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home surveillance video captures gun battle between man and bounty hunters
Home surveillance video captures gun battle between man and bounty hunters
Concerns in Fairhope over reckless golf cart drivers
Stolen Coca Cola truck crashed in Mobile
Stolen Coca Cola truck crashed in Mobile
Man fires shots at bounty hunters in Mobile
Man fires shots at bounty hunters in Mobile