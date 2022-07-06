Concerns in Fairhope over reckless golf cart drivers

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Bikes and golf carts have become common in downtown Fairhope. And while most people are following the rules, some are not.

Some people believe there’s a problem with the low-speed vehicle traffic. Tuesday, the Fairhope Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee met to discuss ways to fix it. A Corporal with the Fairhope Police Department sat in on that meeting and provided insight into what officers are doing to address this issue.

“I think people having a much more laissez-faire attitude when it comes to golf carts because they’re in a different frame of mind and they’re probably in a more relaxed state, so they’re not going to be paying as much attention as they should be,” Katie Bolton said.

And for golf carts, there are issues like children riding on the back unsecured or children themselves operating them. All of this has police worried. Officers are taking the approach to help educate first before handing out punishments, but for serious or repeat offenses, citations will be handed out.

Part of educating people in the city will include posting reminders of the city’s code on social media.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.