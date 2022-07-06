A drier day ahead for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a drier day ahead compared to the last couple of days. I know that will make a lot of you happy out there, but expect hotter temps across the Gulf Coast. Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon with a heat index of around 100 degrees. Rain and storm coverage will be in the 30-40% range the rest of the week, but could increase again by Sunday.

Temps will keep climbing over the next few days. Many of you will be in the mid 90s by the weekend. In the Tropics, things are still quiet. The active part of the season begins August.

