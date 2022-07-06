ECSO arrests 6 in recovery of stolen vehicles, license plates

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six suspects during the recovery of five stolen vehicles and multiple vehicle tags.

Last week, ECSO investigators from the Property Crimes Unit, the ECSO Warrants Unit and ECSO Uniformed Patrol recovered five stolen vehicles and multiple stolen tags. The stolen vehicles recovered were a 2018 Ford F150, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, a 2007 Pontiac G6, a 2003 Chevy 1500, and a 2005 Toyota Camry.

The ECSO said Robert Dalton Goodwin and Frankie Michelle Schultz were arrested for dealing in stolen property. Alyssa Marie Blackburn was arrested for petit theft, dealing in stolen property, and fraud uttering, the ECSO said.

The sheriff’s office said Jesse Allen Geoghahan was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle, and Gavin Kyle McCurley was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and grand theft.

Jeb Stuart Pickford was arrested for failure to appear, ECSO said.

---

