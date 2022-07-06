Free meals ending for most students at Baldwin County schools

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After two years of free meals at Baldwin County schools, some families will have to pay for meals this coming school year. Baldwin County Schools sent out notification today that parents should plan to pay for meals again this year.

This, after a one-point-five-trillion-dollar spending bill to extend the program, signed by President Joe Biden was shot down by Congress. The federal Child Nutrition Program provided nationwide subsidies during the pandemic and this summer. Now that it’s coming to an end, many local families will feel the effects.

Many parents in Baldwin County should plan to pay for school meals again this school year (CNN)

“They’ve kind of gotten used to not having to budget that. We’re in the summer and that’s different but when school hits and all the back-to-school supplies and all of that, adding in the cost of lunch will hurt some of our families who are really food insecure and struggle all year long,” explained Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry, Deann Servos.

Servos said they’re already seeing an increase in families needing weekly assistance. Families who need assistance are asked to put in applications for now for the upcoming school year. Applications can be found online at the Baldwin County Board of Education. Even with assistance, there is concern some families will struggle.

“It may sound like a small amount to say that someone needs to pay thirty or forty cents for lunch, but if you have two children and you start doing the math and you’re already running in the hole trying to keep your family in a home, trying to keep gas in your car to go to work…it’s difficult,” Servos said.

Here’s the breakdown of meal costs for the 2022-2023 school year:

Breakfast -

All Students Pre-K thru 12 / $2.00

Reduced Breakfast / $0.30

Adult and Children Visitors / $2.50

BCBE Employees / $2.25

Second Breakfast Tray / $3.00

Lunch -

All Students Pre-K thru 12 / $3.00

Reduced Lunch / $0.40

Adult and Children Visitors / $4.25

BCBE Employees / $3.75

Second Lunch Tray / $4.00

Mobile County students will still qualify for free meals as part of a federal Community Food Projects grant which they’ve been getting for the last eight or nine years.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.