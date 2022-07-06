Iconic restaurant closing in Daphne

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The highly-acclaimed seafood restaurant, Market by the Bay, is set to close this weekend due to economic pressures. The labor shortage in the aftermath of COVID and the drastic increase in prices are forcing this 19-year-old business to close its doors.

“The inflation that we are seeing today has been a major factor. I told folks that right now we are paying 90 dollars for a gallon of oysters, and 7 months ago we were paying 45, so it’s double,” said owner Victor Lejeune.

“And you include everything else... paper products, flour, everything else we’ve got is real expensive and post -COVID we have labor issues...it’s been a year. We haven’t had anybody put in an application in a year,” added Lejeune.

Several loyal customers are sad to see the restaurant go and are enjoying their favorite meal for the last time.

“I’ve been a loyal customer all the years they’ve been open starting with fish and morphing into a seafood restaurant,” said Barbara Harris.

Maryland resident Alberta Porter also expressed her sadness. “It is a family tradition. When members come from out of town, we always come here to enjoy good seafood.”

Although this is heartbreaking, Lejeune said some people have expressed interest in buying the restaurant and continuing the legacy. If one is interested in this purchase, he or she can contact the restaurant directly.

Market by the Bay encourages guests to dine in one more time for that last shrimp po boy or hearty bowl of gumbo before they close their doors this weekend.

