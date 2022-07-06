July events with Mobile Arts Council

The following information was provided by event organizers:

This July, LoDa ArtWalk celebrates National Tattoo Month and International Drop-A-Rock day. Roll Mobile will be set up in Bienville Square. There will be tattoo-related festivities happening throughout the evening at that entrance—Free temporary tattoos designed by Keith Wall, a Tattoo Competition with five different categories, and more. There will be kids’ rock-painting activities as well. The LoDa ArtWalk Night Market features a variety of vendors. From exquisite paintings to handmade jewelry, there is something for everyone amongst our wonderful vendors. Their booths are set up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along Dauphin St., between Jackson St. and Hamilton St. Make sure to come out and support this free, family-friendly event!

MAC’s Gallery @ Room 1927 will host our Annual MAC Members’ Show. Unlike many of our other exhibitions, it will be on display for two months; July 6th – August 30th, 2022. The Members’ Choice Award voting will go live during ArtWalk. You can only vote if you are a current member of the Mobile Arts Council, and each member is allowed one vote. A special awards reception will take place on ArtWalk night, August 12th, from 6 to 9 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Any and all information regarding LoDA ArtWalk can be found at https://mobilearts.org/art-walk/ or on the LODA ArtWalk Facebook page.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming an ArtWalk vendor, please contact Sydney Cramer at scramer@mobilearts.org.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a Mobile Arts Council member, please contact Kat Stoves at kat@mobilearts.org.

Mobile Arts Council, 70 N Joachim Street, Mobile, AL 36602

www.mobilearts.org

Phone: 251-432-9796

