Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ coming to PACT Theatre

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Something to look forward to at the PACT Theatre. It is “Legally Blonde: The Musical”! FOX10 News’ Shelby Myers sat down with Lillian Odom and James Boykin to talk more about it.

Legally Blonde: The Musical

PACT Theatre

July 14-31, 2022

Tickets on sale now

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Potentially harmful substances detected in Mobile water supply
Potentially harmful substances detected in Mobile water supply
Mobile City Council approves funds for water resilience study
Mobile City Council approves funds for water resilience study
‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ coming to PACT Theatre
‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ coming to PACT Theatre
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured