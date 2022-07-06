‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ coming to PACT Theatre

(WALA) - Something to look forward to at the PACT Theatre. It is “Legally Blonde: The Musical”! FOX10 News’ Shelby Myers sat down with Lillian Odom and James Boykin to talk more about it.

Legally Blonde: The Musical

PACT Theatre

July 14-31, 2022

Tickets on sale now

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.