Mardi Gras in July at Fairhope Brewing Company

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Our annual Mardi Gras in July is back for 2022!

Join us Saturday, July 16th, from 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm to celebrate the Bay’s favorite season, out of season.

Blow House Brass Band will kick off the day at 1:00 pm, followed by the Petty For Your Thoughts, a Tom Petty Tribute band. We will round out the night with the energetic rock n roll sounds of Disco Kiss!

The Mo Bay Beignet food truck will be here early to get your food needs handled, and Tin Tin’s Rock N Roll food truck will hit the spot all day long. We’ll have 25 beers on tap throughout the day, including King Cake Stout, Cotton Candy Sour, and Hurricane Seltzer. Stay tuned for the official beer list and release schedule closer to the event on our website.

There will be a $10 cover at the door and includes a commemorative pint glass.

Fairhope Brewing Company

914 Nichols Avenue

Fairhope AL 36532

fairhopebrewing.com

251-279-7517

