Mobile Bay ferry service reduced after mechanical failure

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Bay ferry service between Mobile and Baldwin counties has been reduced after a mechanical failure.

The service tweeted this message Wednesday morning:

“We are open and running on a one ferry schedule until further notice. Our larger vessel is out of commission due to a major mechanical issue NO RVs, campers or trailers We are running the Marissa Mae which can accommodate up to 18 vehicles per trip.

“The Fort Morgan and Marissa Mae Nicole ferries connect two of the Gulf Coast’s most beautiful and historic landmarks with a safe and scenic experience.”

