Mobile City Council to consider $30 million contribution to airport terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council will consider a giant step toward relocating the Mobile Regional Airport to the Aeroplex at Brookley Field – a $30 million contribution toward a new terminal.

That’s the centerpiece of a long-range plan to move commercial flights from Mobile Regional Airport to Mobile Downtown Airport – now called Mobile International Airport.

The council held over the proposal to next week.

“Hopefully next week, the City Council will embrace that, and approve that project agreement,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said during Tuesday’s meeting. “And as they do so, that will continue us on that pathway to making sure that we will see commercial aircraft flying out of downtown Mobile, scheduled for the end of 2024.”

The previous council set aside $30 million for that purpose. That’s a piece of the projected $250 million total cost.

The Mobile Airport Authority unveiled architectural drawings of the planned terminal in April.

Initially, the terminal will have five or six gates and room to expand to 12. The 2024 timeline Stimpson referred to is dependent on supply chain issues.

“We’ve just got our fingers crossed with regard to that schedule,” he said.

---

