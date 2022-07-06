Mobile Fire-Rescue recruits fight through the heat during home stretch of fire academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -After starting with 40 recruits the latest class of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Academy is down to 31.

“We put these guys through so much training only the best are going to survive,” said Public Safety Recruiting Director Tony McCarron.

These recruits recently finished 11 weeks of medical school before being put to the test at the fire school with different drills like working their way through the tower.

“Teaching search patterns so they come in with their right hand, keep your hand on the wall,”' added McCarron.

And blinded confined space training.

“They’ve got to get themselves out. They got to stay calm because if they panic and start breathing fast they die faster,” said McCarron.

As the recruits move into week 15 of the academy, they say it’s been one of the most challenging things they’ve gone through.

“I’ll tell you honestly I did not expect it to be as difficult as it has been both mentally and physically,” said Colton Quezada.

What’s made it even more difficult is training during the recent heat wave. Sometimes in full gear.

“You have a lot of weight dispersed throughout your whole body then you go into a fire in the middle of the summer,” said Jonathan Fisher.

“Getting undressed from all this stuff at the end of the day covered in sweat looks like I just got out of a pool,” added Quezada.

The recruits say it’s actually made them better.

“Once they train you and you deal with the heat and all the bunker gear and realize you can do it you just keep pushing,” said Curtis Williams.

Things are only going to get more intense during the last seven weeks of the academy, but with graduation coming soon they’re excited to move to the next phase of their careers.

“I served my nation and I want to continue on and serve my community back home,” added Fisher.

“Being able to make a difference and impact people’s lives I think that’s the best part,” said Quezada.

This class of the fire academy is set to graduate on August 26th and the next class is scheduled to start in October. If you want to apply for the next session you can call or text Tony McCarron at 251-554-2298. The deadline to apply for the next class is early August.

