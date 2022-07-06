No more virtual options after COVID, survey suggests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -From Zoom, to social distancing and Blursday...our common vocabulary has certainly changed since the pandemic was declared.

We are still navigating through it all. On Tuesday, the Mobile County Health department announced mask-wearing inside public spaces. Health professionals say the recommendation is needed now with much of lower Alabama, the Mississippi coast, and Florida are now considered at high-risk for transmission.

Most of the digital services that became so commonplace were in part to help curb transmission rates. Once the pandemic is over, Americans will be over using them it seems.

Close to half or more of American adults say they won’t bother with virtual activities, virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic is over, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Less than 3 in 10 say they’re very likely to use any of those options at least some of the time.

Still, close to half also say it would be a good thing if virtual options for health care, for community events and for activities like fitness classes or religious services continue after the pandemic.

We may be arriving at yet another new normal; a hybrid future.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.