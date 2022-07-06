Recipe: Cheeseburger Sliders

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets has a twist on a classic weeknight staple!

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 lb. ground chuck

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. Montreal steak seasoning

1/4 cup bbq sauce

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

2 tbsp. mustard

2 tbsp. ketchup

12 King’s Hawaiian Rolls

Thinly sliced red onions

pickles

American cheese

STEPS:

Slice King’s Hawaiian Rolls in half lengthwise to separate the bottom from the top, keeping the rolls attached. Place the halves, cut side up, on a baking sheet and toast at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Heat a skillet over medium high heat and add ground Chuck. Cook for 5-8 minutes until cooked through. Drain excess fat if needed. Stir in bbq sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Montreal steak seasoning.

In a small bowl combine ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Spread ketchup mixture onto both halves of the toasted rolls. Spoon cooked ground beef onto the bottom half of rolls. Top with American cheese, pickles, and red onions. Place the top half of the rolls on top. Lightly spray tops of rolls with olive oil spray and sprinkle with Montreal steak seasoning.

Bake at 350 for 12-15 minutes until cheese is melted.

