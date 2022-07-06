Robertsdale Police charge homeless man with sex abuse and sodomy of a child

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Robertsdale Police have charged a Baldwin County man with sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12. Investigators said it happened while the suspect was staying with friends and the alleged victim was one of their children.

The investigation started June 30, 2022 when police said the parents of a young girl called. They told investigators they suspected their daughter had been sexually abused by a man who’d been staying with them for several weeks.

40-year-old Randy Ray Pope faces chares of sexual abuse first degree and sodomy first degree (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

That man is 40-year-old Randy Ray Pope, who police said is homeless after the family kicked him out of their house. Pope was arrested Saturday near the intersection of Hwy. 59 and Hwy. 104 just two days after the alleged crimes were reported. Police said they relied on a combination of evidence and statements made by their victim during a forensic interview to develop their case.

“It is done in a procedural way and it is done by qualified personnel which are employed at the Care House and they are the ones who greatly assist us in our investigations,” said Lt. Paul Overstreet with Robertsdale Police.

Counselors and therapists at the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center see about 400 children each year. Nearly two-thirds of them are referred by law enforcement. Executive Director, Niki Whitaker said it often takes time to develop trust with abused children and get them to open up about their experiences. She said it’s also common for children to not report abuse, at least not right away.

“There are so many reasons for that, and you know, it is normal for them to feel like they’ve done something wrong so they’re afraid to tell,” explained Whitaker. “It could be that the person that has abused, they’ve told them, ‘If you tell anyone, I’m going to hurt you, or I’ll hurt your family.’ There are so many things.”

Whitaker said it’s important to talk to your children about what abuse looks and feels like, as difficult as that may seem. She said to use other topics as springboards into the discussion. There are signs to look for that something may be going on.

“Who are they hanging out with, you know,” Whitaker asked? “Are they coming in and they’ve got money that they didn’t have before or they’ve got gifts or they’re spending a lot of time with someone that you may not really be comfortable with? There’s just so many things that if we’re just vigilant, we can kind of tune in and have kind of an idea if something’s not okay.”

Drastic mood shifts or abrupt changes of habit that don’t go away quickly could also be signs, according to experts.

Randy Pope, he had a bond hearing Monday, July 4, 2022. He was given $10,000 bond on the charge of sexual abuse first but denied bond for now on a charge of sodomy first degree.

