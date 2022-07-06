Advertise With Us
Seven Fourth of July shooting victims identified

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a shooter fired on the northern suburb's Fourth of July parade.(Brian Cassella | Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The families of the Highland Park shooting victims are mourning the tragic deaths of at least seven people. A two-year-old little boy is now left without his mom and dad.

“On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we’re instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,” said Nancy Rotering, Highland Park mayor.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were two of the seven. Their two-year-old son was found wandering after the gunfire. A GoFundMe was set up to help the little boy, and in just a few hours, it raised more than a million dollars.

According to a verified GoFundMe page for the family, “Aiden will be cared for by his loving family, and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan.”

The $500,000 goal was well-surpassed just a few hours after it was created, and more than 18,000 people chipped in over a million dollars.

Another GoFundMe page was set up for 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza, the grandfather and father of eight, visiting his family from Mexico, “Nicolas was a loving man, creative, adventurous, and funny. As a family, we are broken and numb.”

Other victims included Jacki Sundheim, 63, a member of the North Shore Congregation Israel and former pre-school teacher, along with Katherine Goldstein, 64, and Stephen Straus, 88.

A seventh victim died at a hospital and has not yet been named.

According to Highland Park Hospital, patients ranged from eight years old to 85, and at least four were children.

To donate to the GoFundMes, click here for the McCarthy’s and here for Toledo’s.

---

