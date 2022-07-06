Train, truck crash causes road closure in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A vehicle crash involving a train and tractor trailer that occurred at midmorning Wednesday has caused a road closure in Atmore.

ALEA reports Atmosphere Road near Jack Springs Road in Atmore, in Escambia County, is blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating.

