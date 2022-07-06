Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Train, truck crash causes road closure in Atmore

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A vehicle crash involving a train and tractor trailer that occurred at midmorning Wednesday has caused a road closure in Atmore.

ALEA reports Atmosphere Road near Jack Springs Road in Atmore, in Escambia County, is blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
ECSO arrests 6 in recovery of stolen vehicles, license plates
Mobile Bay ferry service reduced after mechanical failure
The Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile was closed in both directions Wednesday morning...
Bankhead Tunnel reopens after accident involving big truck