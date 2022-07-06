Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Victory Health Partners helps make sure patients don’t fall through cracks

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News cares about your health. FOX10 News’ Shelby Myers sat down with Kimberly Garrett to talk more about Victory Health Partners and what they can do for patients.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Potentially harmful substances detected in Mobile water supply
Potentially harmful substances detected in Mobile water supply
Mobile City Council approves funds for water resilience study
Mobile City Council approves funds for water resilience study
‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ coming to PACT Theatre
‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ coming to PACT Theatre
‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ coming to PACT Theatre
‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ coming to PACT Theatre
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured