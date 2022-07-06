Water Warning: MAWSS says a group of chemicals is in their water above new EPA advised limits

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is a water warning from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System. MAWSS sent out a letter to all of its customers warning of a group of chemicals found in their water, some of them above advised limits.

MAWSS says the water from your faucet is safe to drink, but the letter has people worried about chemicals in the water that could cause health issues.

“The whole thing grabbed our attention because we thought it was another bill and it was that notice, my wife started reading it and I said ‘oh boy,’” said Gary Case.

The letter that sparked concern reads “Consumer Drinking Water Notice”.

It says that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, are in the water above new EPA-advised levels.

The EPA changing drinking water advisory levels last month for the chemical group based on new science and to consider lifetime exposure.

The FDA says they are human-made chemicals used in a variety of consumer and industrial products. The chemicals can cause adverse health effects like high cholesterol and obesity.

That is leaving Case worried.

“What if you already have, like I have got a slightly high kidney function could it make it worse? I mean I don’t know,” Case said.

MAWSS says it is implementing routine monitoring for the compounds and will share the results in a year.

While some customers are worried, not everyone is.

“I think the fact that they are being so transparent at this point means that they have a handle on it, they’ll address it,” said Paul Barnes.

MAWSS says if you are worried about the chemicals in the water, it is best to contact your doctor.

MAWSS also says a filter could reduce your exposure because boiling and freezing does not reduce the concentration of the chemicals in the water.

Case drinks water constantly, but says he always makes sure it is filtered.

“I have to drink a lot of it, I play golf and it gets hot out there,” Case said.

MAWSS has set up an email for customer questions: water.quality@mawss.com.

