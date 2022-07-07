Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to dress up like superheroes to wish him goodbye.(Provided by Family)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The parents of a Texas child currently on life support are asking for prayers during a difficult time.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reports it found 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt unconscious in a swimming pool on July 2.

KCBD reports the 4-year-old was taken to the Covenant Medical Center by emergency services, but his mother shared on social media that the family has “chosen to support the life his body has left and salvage as many organs to donate them.”

The family said a memorial account had been set up at Plains Capital Bank to help with funeral expenses. They are also asking for all superheroes to attend their superhero child’s final mission with a Friday gathering at Maxey Park.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blue Angels set to fly for Pensacola Beach air show
Blue Angels set to fly for Pensacola Beach air show
Two University of South Alabama professors reinstated after controversial picture
Two University of South Alabama professors pictured in controversial costumes are reinstated
Environmental group speaks after Potentially harmful substances detected in Mobile water supply
MAWSS releases statement after potentially harmful substances detected in Mobile water supply
2 University of South Alabama professors pictured in controversial costumes are reinstated
2 University of South Alabama professors pictured in controversial costumes are reinstated