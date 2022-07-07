Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

ALDOT plans more diverging diamond intersections

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is so happy with its diverging diamond intersection in Baldwin County that it’s planning more, including one in Mobile.

ALDOT spokesman James Gordon said the agency is targeting Virginia Street as part of the proposed new Mobile Bay Bridge project. Another diverging diamond intersection would be in the Birmingham area.

According to ALDOT, the diverging diamond at the Malbis exit off Interstate-10 has been a huge win in terms of accidents.

“There are fewer accidents, serious accidents, or fewer serious accidents,” Gordon said. “Basically, what that means is, in the past, before the diverging diamond we had, you know, side collisions there were more like t-bone type accidents. Now we’re seeing just fender benders.”

Gordon said there could be changes to the intersection in the next couple of years, including adding another lane on the north side.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blue Angels set to fly for Pensacola Beach air show
Pensacola Beach gearing up for Blue Angels
Historical marker recognizes Thomas James Place
Historical marker recognizes Thomas James Place
Blue Angels set to fly for Pensacola Beach air show
Blue Angels set to fly for Pensacola Beach air show
Two University of South Alabama professors reinstated after controversial picture
2 University of South Alabama professors pictured in controversial costumes are reinstated