ALDOT plans more diverging diamond intersections

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is so happy with its diverging diamond intersection in Baldwin County that it’s planning more, including one in Mobile.

ALDOT spokesman James Gordon said the agency is targeting Virginia Street as part of the proposed new Mobile Bay Bridge project. Another diverging diamond intersection would be in the Birmingham area.

According to ALDOT, the diverging diamond at the Malbis exit off Interstate-10 has been a huge win in terms of accidents.

“There are fewer accidents, serious accidents, or fewer serious accidents,” Gordon said. “Basically, what that means is, in the past, before the diverging diamond we had, you know, side collisions there were more like t-bone type accidents. Now we’re seeing just fender benders.”

Gordon said there could be changes to the intersection in the next couple of years, including adding another lane on the north side.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.