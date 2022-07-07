Amazon Prime Day Preview

Chelsey and Jennifer got to check out a few sweet deals for Amazon Prime Days! It kicks off online July 12 and 13, 2022.

Some of those items include:

SWIFF

*30% OFF for PRIME DAY*

Meet SWIFF, created by a scientist out of necessity (and his wife’s urging) to avoid any stench to his clothing BEFORE it even happens. This breakthrough innovation is eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, easy-to-use AND it prevents body odors while keeping clothing and gear smelling fresh!

• Odorless, colorless, and stain-free

• Free from chemicals, PFAS, parabens, and propellants

• No aluminum or nanoparticles

• Organic, vegan, and cruelty-free

• Pet and Kid safe

• Stink stays away for at least FIVE washes, and potentially up to 50!

• Fits in your hand and easy to take on the go

• Made in America!

Eli & Elm

20 % OFF for PRIME DAY*

From dry summer heat to humidity, there’s nothing like a sweaty pillow to dampen your night’s rest. That’s why Eli & Elm has crafted the ultimate pillow for comfortable summer sleep!

• Eli & Elm pillows are designed to support those who sleep on their side, back, or front

• Conforms to your head and neck allowing for proper support

• Features include cooling properties, optimal airflow, & anti-microbial

Coopers Treats

*20% OFF Pupsicle Starter Kit & Baked Biscuit Starter Kit*

*40% OFF Doggie Deluxe Box*

Dreading the summer heat? Looking for something to help your dog cool off after a long walk? Make your pup a frozen pick-me-up with the naturally delicious Pupsicle Starter Kit from Cooper’s Treats! Made with real meat and only a handful of other wholesome ingredients, all you have to do is add water, pour into the adorable paw and doggie bone mold, and freeze.

• Doggie pupsicle to keep your dog cool off this summer

• Contains real meat & has no added salt, sugar, preservatives, color, or artificial flavors

• Easy and fun to make at home!

Wine Nook

*20% off the Little Nook*

Arranging a bridal shower filled with wine and hors d’oeuvres? Want to host summer picnics and enjoy freshly squeezed lemonade or a house cocktail? No matter the occasion, you can elevate your beverage game with the help of the Wine Nook!

• Fits any 3-liter box of wine

• Elevates beverages for easy, self pouring

• Includes a 3-liter fillable bag and chalk

• Grab-and-go with a convenient carry handle

• Available in 5 cute colors to suit your taste

CMY Cube

*25% OFF for PRIME DAY*

Discover this one-of-a-kind magical cube that supplies an ever-changing spectrum of color when turned in different angles giving you endless enjoyment. Rotating the angle from which the cube is viewed, varies the degree to which the specific frequencies of cyan, magenta and yellow are filtered creating a unique, cube-specific spectrum of colors. Get entranced with the vibrate colors and prisms the Original CMY Cube creates and watch your anxiety melt away.

• CMY Cubes use primary colors, cyan, magenta and yellow to create the first physical cube for subtractive color mixing

• Each face of the translucent cube is coated in electromagnetically subtractive materials that appear as cyan, magenta or yellow

• Twisting and turning the geometry creates new combinations of colors

• The perfect learning object for art classes

• Great desk accessory to get help brainstorm or focus

Fungies

*20% OFF for PRIME DAY*

Improve your mental health by taking care of your physical health with Fungies! Packed with antioxidants, studies have shown that lion’s mane mushroom gummies may help with memory, focus, clarity, and overall cognitive performance.

• Vegan friendly gummy

• Shown to help improve immune system, boost mood

• Anti-inflammatory

