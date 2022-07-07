Blue Angels practice over Pensacola Beach as flight leader prepares for his last beach air show

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -It takes a lot of skill and practice to be a Blue Angels pilot.

“It’s mind, body, and spirit preparation,” said Captain Brian Kesselring. “We’re very protective of our time and our ability to compartmentalize and focus on the most important thing which is putting on a safe and effective demo.”

The Blues put that focus on display during today’s practice as they performed some of their signature moves in front of their favorite crowd to perform for.

“I know everyone has a little extra excitement when we get a chance to do it in front of our family our friends and a fantastic community that we’re so proud to be a part of,” added Kesselring.

This isn’t just another Red White and Blues week for Captain Brian Kesselring. It will actually be his last as he gets ready to wrap up his third and final season

“I’m just soaking it in every show I get to be a part of. I wake up in the morning and think boy I guess I actually did this,” said Kesselring.

Most of all he’ll miss the teamwork that goes into the airshows

“As much as it is a demonstration in airmanship it’s really more of a demonstration in teamwork and those goes from our ground support personnel all the way to our aircrew,” said Kesselring.

He’s excited to show off that teamwork during one last show over Pensacola Beach as a thank you to a community that he says has supported him from the beginning.

“To be able to perform over them and pay them back for the support they’ve given me as well as the rest of the folks that have came down here during their tours is very special,” said Kesselring.

The civilian air show starts at 11:00 on Friday with the Blue Angels scheduled to fly at 2:00. We’ll stream the show live on our social media platforms.

