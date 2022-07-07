City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation July events

EVENTS for JULY

Saturdays Market in the Park

Every Saturday in Cathedral Square 7:30a-12:00pm. Last week is July 9th!

Our Certified Farmer’s Market returns for the 2022 Spring/Summer season! Buy locally-grown, locally-produced, and homemade items at Market in the Park!

7.8.22 – ArtWalk – Celebrating National Tattoo Month and Drop-A-Rock Day!

Friday June 10th – South Conception Street 6:00-9:00pm [Near the Entrance to Roll Mobile]

We will be celebrating tattoo artists this month!

Leading up to ArtWalk, we held a contest for Tattoo Artists to design a City of Mobile themed tattoo. The two finalist designs were shared on social media for the people to vote. Both finalists will be receiving awards for their designs at ArtWalk. The 1st place winning design has been made into temporary tattoos. MPRD will be “giving tattoos” at ArtWalk! During the night, we will also have a contest for those of you who have ink that you want to show off! Registration will be onsite for the 5 categories of tattoo competition. This contest will be a “People’s Choice” contest. So, anyone who wants to vote, come on down to participate in the activities.

7.8.22 – Roll Mobile

Friday June 10th – Bienville Square – 6:00-9:00pm

Roll Mobile is returning for Year #2! We are, once again, turning the streets around Bienville Square into a huge, outdoor, roller skating rink! Grab your skates and get ready to ROLL, Mobile! Listen to a live DJ and skate the square from 6:00-9:00pm (during ArtWalk)! Roller Skates and Roller blades only. No Skateboards, Hover Boards, or Scooters allowed.

Saturdays at the Coop 6.11.22

4:00-7:00pm

Cooper Riverside Park

We continue our Saturdays at the Coop season with a combo event! We are bringing Kids Day to Saturdays at the Coop. Andy Roo and the Andy Rooniverse will be the performer for the night! We will have a scooter track set up for little ones as well. Chick Fil A will be in attendance for all of your hunger needs. Andy Roo is the perfect band for those who are of the 0-5 years old [ish] age. If you like Blue’s Clues or Freddie Spaghetti, then you will like Andy Roo! Note the time change for this month’s Saturdays at the Coop event.

- Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to us at MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org

- More information about these events, and more can be found on social media [Facebook and Instagram]@MobileParksAndRec @CityOfMobileEvents

..or on our website: www.MobileParksAndRec.org

- Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org

