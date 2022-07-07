Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident

Photo of Brett Savage and his family. He was a communications technician with the Alabama...
Photo of Brett Savage and his family. He was a communications technician with the Alabama Forestry Commission before he died in a workplace accident on July 6, 2022.(Source: Brett Savage's family)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is mourning the loss of one of its employees.

The commission reports that Brett Savage, 36, of Deatsville died Wednesday afternoon in a work accident in Washington County. Savage was a communications technician who had been with the agency for about three months.

The forestry commission says Savage was killed while helping a crew remove a communications tower that unexpectedly fell, killing him instantly.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Brett,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “All of us at the Alabama Forestry Commission are terribly saddened by his loss.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure
Elderly Mobile man fires shot at police officer and firefighter conducting welfare check
Elderly Mobile man fires shot at police officer and firefighter conducting welfare check
Mobile man hospitalized after hit and run
Mobile man hospitalized after hit and run
Daily Dot Com: Apple's new lockdown mode
Daily Dot Com: Apple's new lockdown mode
All the young athletes are participating in McCarron’s football camp and were selected at...
A.J. McCarron gives 15 lucky young athletes Academy shopping spree ahead of football camp