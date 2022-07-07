Ed’s Seafood Shed moving, will be replaced by new restaurant

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Where there were once flames, there is now a glimmer of hope. Ed’s Seafood in Spanish Fort, Ala. caught fire last year and has been empty on the causeway ever since. Owner Pete Blohme is reopening Ed’s Seafood Shed, although he has faced many obstacles.

“You know, it’s been crazy with us because building costs are going up and in the restaurant business, it’s very typical... the show must go on. We must push through and get stuff done,” Blohme said.

Ed’s Seafood will be moving to the location of Beef O’ Brady’s in Spanish Fort. Taking the place of the original Ed’s Seafood building is Fire on the Causeway. This place will offer several delicacies and authentic cuisine. The name of this restaurant is a tribute to the incident that happened last year.

“Hence the name, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. We call it Fire on the Causeway, so we are looking forward to that,” Blohme laughed.

Blohme is looking forward to inviting guests into his new restaurants.

“Just come see us,” Blohme added. “We appreciate all the support at Sunset and Panini Pete’s and Squid Ink... we just keep moving forward.”

---

