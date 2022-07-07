Advertise With Us
Historical marker recognizes Thomas James Place

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A historical marker was unveiled Wednesday near Brookley Air Field.

In April, Thomas James Place and RV Taylor housing communities were approved for demolition. Built in 1942, Thomas James place provided homes for defense workers at Brookley. The Mobile Housing Board acquired the property in 1948 for low income housing. Thomas James Place consisted of 796 units.

Before demolition, the housing authority wanted to unveil this historical marker in honor of Thomas James, the architect of the homes.

