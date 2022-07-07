Historical marker recognizes Thomas James Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A historical marker was unveiled Wednesday near Brookley Air Field.

In April, Thomas James Place and RV Taylor housing communities were approved for demolition. Built in 1942, Thomas James place provided homes for defense workers at Brookley. The Mobile Housing Board acquired the property in 1948 for low income housing. Thomas James Place consisted of 796 units.

Before demolition, the housing authority wanted to unveil this historical marker in honor of Thomas James, the architect of the homes.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.